The roundabout on the Bay Gateway at Lancaster where the HGV is believed to have overturned. Picture from Google Street View.

Four fire engines from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Bamber Bridge, and Chorley attended the incident at Bay Gateway, Slyne, Lancaster at 7.44pm on August 29.

The accident involved one large vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene said an HGV had overturned at a roundabout on the Bay Gateway.

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder, hearth kit, thermal imaging camera, and absorbent pads to extricate one person from the vehicle and make the scene safe.