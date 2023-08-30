News you can trust since 1837
Driver rescued after lorry ‘overturns’ on Bay Gateway at Lancaster

Fire crews raced to the scene of an accident on the Bay Gateway at Lancaster involving one large vehicle.
By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:41 BST
The roundabout on the Bay Gateway at Lancaster where the HGV is believed to have overturned. Picture from Google Street View.The roundabout on the Bay Gateway at Lancaster where the HGV is believed to have overturned. Picture from Google Street View.
The roundabout on the Bay Gateway at Lancaster where the HGV is believed to have overturned. Picture from Google Street View.

Four fire engines from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Bamber Bridge, and Chorley attended the incident at Bay Gateway, Slyne, Lancaster at 7.44pm on August 29.

The accident involved one large vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene said an HGV had overturned at a roundabout on the Bay Gateway.

Firefighters used a triple extension ladder, hearth kit, thermal imaging camera, and absorbent pads to extricate one person from the vehicle and make the scene safe.

Crews were at the scene for approximately forty minutes.

