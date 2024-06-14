Driver reported and vehicle seized at M6 Lancaster services after being stopped for heavily tinted windows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car seen on the M6 at Lancaster with heavily tinted windows was subsequently seized by police.

Lancs Road Police said the car that was seen on the M6 at Lancaster with heavily tinted windows was taken off at the services where closer inspection showed light transmission was less than 70%.

The driver had no MOT or insurance so the vehicle was immediately prohibited and seized and the driver was reported.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter: “This car was seen M6 at Lancaster with heavily tinted windows.

“Taken off at services where closer inspection showed light transmission <70% and sun strip encroaching into swept area.

“No MOT or insurance.