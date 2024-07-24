Driver on M6 near Garstang fined for cycle carrier obscuring number plate
A driver on the M6 near Garstang was stopped by police and issued a fixed penalty notice for the registration plate being obscured by a cycle carrier.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on X: “When reading manufacturer instructions on how to mount cycle carriers to their vehicles the part about registration plates/lights being visible is also read.
“This driver on M6 near Garstang was stopped and issued a fixed penalty for registration plate being obscured.”
