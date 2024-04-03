A driver was fined for having tinted windows that were too dark.

Lancs Road Police said the light transmission through the windows was just 18% with the legal limit for front side windows at 70%.

Once the tint was removed the original glass was found to be allowing 75% light through.

Lancs Road Police said the driver was issued with a fixed penalty.

Car stopped on M6 near Carnforth.

“Light transmission at just 18%. The legal limit for front side windows is 70%, once the tint was removed the original glass was found to be allowing 75%.