Driver on M6 near Carnforth fined for having dark tinted windows
Lancs Road Police said the light transmission through the windows was just 18% with the legal limit for front side windows at 70%.
Once the tint was removed the original glass was found to be allowing 75% light through.
Lancs Road Police said the driver was issued with a fixed penalty.
