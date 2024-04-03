Driver on M6 near Carnforth fined for having dark tinted windows

A car stopped on the M6 near Carnforth had tinted windows so dark that police couldn’t see the driver.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:37 BST
A driver was fined for having tinted windows that were too dark.

Lancs Road Police said the light transmission through the windows was just 18% with the legal limit for front side windows at 70%.

Once the tint was removed the original glass was found to be allowing 75% light through.

Lancs Road Police said the driver was issued with a fixed penalty.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “Car stopped on M6 near Carnforth. The glass was so dark we couldn’t see the driver.

“Light transmission at just 18%. The legal limit for front side windows is 70%, once the tint was removed the original glass was found to be allowing 75%.

"Driver issued fixed penalty.”