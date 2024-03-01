News you can trust since 1837
Driver jailed for causing death of Morecambe pensioner

A man has been jailed for causing the death of a Morecambe pensioner by dangerous driving.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:50 GMT
Graham Atkinson, 33, of Whalley Road, Lancaster, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to causing the death of Sheila Gale, known as Gill, by driving an Audi S3 dangerously on

Morecambe Road on November 14, 2022.

Atkinson was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Victim Gill Gale.
He was also disqualified from driving for five and a half years.

The collision in November 2022 happened near the junction of Morecambe Road and Longton Drive when an Audi Quattro A4 car, travelling in the direction of the Bay Gateway, collided

with Mrs Gale.

Gill Gale, 84, from Morecambe, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had been walking home from a country dancing class when she was hit by the car.

Her devastated family said she would be remembered for her ‘zest for life’ and would be ‘greatly missed’.

They said: “Gill was a much-loved mum, grandma and great grandma, and friend to many.

“Gill engaged in and enjoyed the outdoors, including nature and active voluntary roles. She led walks with the Ramblers Association, H.F. and groups from U3A, The National Trust Luke group, she was a Sizergh Castle guide and was a member of Torrisholme Methodist Church, plus she participated in many other groups.

“Gill was known for her zest for life.

“She had been the practice manager at West End Medical Surgery and a local Brownie and Guide leader.

“Gill was returning from her country dancing class when the fatal collision happened.

“She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.”