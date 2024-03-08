Driver has lucky escape after car flips on its roof in village near Lancaster

Firefighters were called to help a driver whose vehicle had left the road and landed on its roof in a village near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Mar 2024, 09:51 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 10:14 GMT
Firefighters from Hornby fire station were called to the vehicle in Burrow at 7.35pm on March 6.

North West Ambulance Service were already on scene and confirmed that the driver had got himself out of the car and had no major injuries.

The crew made the scene safe and left the incident with police for vehicle recovery.

