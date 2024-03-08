Driver has lucky escape after car flips on its roof in village near Lancaster
Firefighters were called to help a driver whose vehicle had left the road and landed on its roof in a village near Lancaster.
Firefighters from Hornby fire station were called to the vehicle in Burrow at 7.35pm on March 6.
North West Ambulance Service were already on scene and confirmed that the driver had got himself out of the car and had no major injuries.
The crew made the scene safe and left the incident with police for vehicle recovery.