Driver has lucky escape after broken-down car hit by lorry on M6 near Carnforth

Police said a lorry hit a car in the carriageway on the M6 near Carnforth.

A driver had a lucky escape after their broken-down car was hit by a lorry.

Police said on Sunday, (September 7) at 9.19pm, a lorry collided with a car which was broken down in the carriageway.

The car driver was out of the vehicle on the hard shoulder when the collision happened.

No-one was injured, it was a damage only collision.

National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X on September 7: “Traffic is held on the #M6 southbound between J36 #Farleton and J35 #Carnforth.

“This is due to a collision between a lorry and a car.

“Traffic officers are on scene dragging the vehicles to the hard shoulder.”