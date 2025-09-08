Driver has lucky escape after broken-down car hit by lorry on M6 near Carnforth
A driver had a lucky escape after their broken-down car was hit by a lorry.
Police said on Sunday, (September 7) at 9.19pm, a lorry collided with a car which was broken down in the carriageway.
The car driver was out of the vehicle on the hard shoulder when the collision happened.
No-one was injured, it was a damage only collision.
National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X on September 7: “Traffic is held on the #M6 southbound between J36 #Farleton and J35 #Carnforth.
“This is due to a collision between a lorry and a car.
“Traffic officers are on scene dragging the vehicles to the hard shoulder.”