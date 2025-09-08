Driver has lucky escape after broken-down car hit by lorry on M6 near Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:06 BST
Police said a lorry hit a car in the carriageway on the M6 near Carnforth.placeholder image
Police said a lorry hit a car in the carriageway on the M6 near Carnforth.
A driver had a lucky escape after their broken-down car was hit by a lorry.

Police said on Sunday, (September 7) at 9.19pm, a lorry collided with a car which was broken down in the carriageway.

Most Popular

The car driver was out of the vehicle on the hard shoulder when the collision happened.

No-one was injured, it was a damage only collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X on September 7: “Traffic is held on the #M6 southbound between J36 #Farleton and J35 #Carnforth.

“This is due to a collision between a lorry and a car.

“Traffic officers are on scene dragging the vehicles to the hard shoulder.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice