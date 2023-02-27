Police said the accident happened at 10.34pm on February 26 and involved two cars crashing with minor damage.

One driver left the scene on Westminster Road in Morecambe and has not yet been traced.

No injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 6am on February 27.

A driver fled the scene of an accident on Westminster Road in Morecambe. Picture from Google Street View.