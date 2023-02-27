Driver fled scene of crash on Westminster Road in Morecambe
Police have not yet traced a driver who fled the scene of a two car crash on Westminster Road on Sunday night.
Police said the accident happened at 10.34pm on February 26 and involved two cars crashing with minor damage.
One driver left the scene on Westminster Road in Morecambe and has not yet been traced.
No injuries were reported and the road was cleared by 6am on February 27.
Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire @StagecoachCNL tweeted 11 hours ago that their 1A Services were unable to go down Westminster Rd in Morecambe due to an accident and instead services were diverted via Balmoral Rd, Regent Road and Marine Rd West both from and to Lancaster.