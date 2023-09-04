Driver fined for failing to stop after accident near Lancaster railway station

A driver was fined for failing to stop at an accident near Lancaster railway station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.

They were convicted of failing to stop and exchange insurance details.

The driver was fined £40 and ordered to pay court costs of £101.

They were given five penalty points on their licence.

