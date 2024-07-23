Driver fined after parking car on Lancaster M6 slip road whilst he went to McDonald's
A driver received a fine after parking his car on the junction 34 entry slip road to the M6 whilst he went to McDonald’s.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “This car was seen parked and unattended J34 entry slip road M6.
“Just as recovery was called the driver and his child returned having walked to the nearest McDonald’s to wait for the traffic to ease.
“This is unacceptable, and driver issued fixed penalty notice.”
