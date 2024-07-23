Driver fined after parking car on Lancaster M6 slip road whilst he went to McDonald's

The driver of this car was fined after parking on the junction 34 slip road whilst he went to McDonald's.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “This car was seen parked and unattended J34 entry slip road M6.

“Just as recovery was called the driver and his child returned having walked to the nearest McDonald’s to wait for the traffic to ease.

“This is unacceptable, and driver issued fixed penalty notice.”