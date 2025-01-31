Driver cut out of vehicle after crash in Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A person had to be cut out of their vehicle after a crash in Quernmore.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a road traffic collision on Rigg Lane, Quernmore at 5.14pm on January 30.

One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters using cutting equipment.

They were later transferred to hospital.

Firefighters were in attendance for one hour and fifty minutes.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice