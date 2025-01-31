Driver cut out of vehicle after crash in Lancaster village
A person had to be cut out of their vehicle after a crash in Quernmore.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a road traffic collision on Rigg Lane, Quernmore at 5.14pm on January 30.
One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters using cutting equipment.
They were later transferred to hospital.
Firefighters were in attendance for one hour and fifty minutes.