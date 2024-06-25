Driver cut out of car after crash in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:27 BST
A driver had to be cut out of their car after a crash in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a road traffic collision on Thurland Court, Morecambe at 8.56am on June 24.

Firefighters rescued one casualty using cutting gear and stabilisation equipment.

The casualty was left in the care of North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and thirty minutes.

