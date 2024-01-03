Driver cut from car after crash in village near Lancaster
A driver had to be cut from their car after a crash in a village near Lancaster.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe, along with the four-wheel-drive appliance from Lancaster and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Chorley attended the crash involving one car on Langthwaite Road, Quernmore at 10.29am on January 2.
Firefighters released one casualty from the car and were on the scene for approximately one hour and forty minutes.