Driver arrested for drink driving after overtaking police car at 121mph on M6 near Garstang

The driver of a BMW overtook an unmarked police car at 121mph.

A BMW overtook an unmarked police car on the M6 north of Garstang at 121mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancs Road Police said that on stopping the car and speaking with the driver it became clear that they were under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was arrested and the BMW recovered.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on X: “The driver of this BMW overtook an unmarked traffic car on the M6 north at Garstang and was paced at 121mph.

“Upon stopping the car and speaking with the driver it became clear that they were under the influence of alcohol.

“Driver arrested and BMW recovered.”