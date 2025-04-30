Driver arrested for drink driving after overtaking police car at 121mph on M6 near Garstang

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:52 BST
The driver of a BMW overtook an unmarked police car at 121mph.The driver of a BMW overtook an unmarked police car at 121mph.
The driver of a BMW overtook an unmarked police car at 121mph.
A BMW overtook an unmarked police car on the M6 north of Garstang at 121mph.

Lancs Road Police said that on stopping the car and speaking with the driver it became clear that they were under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was arrested and the BMW recovered.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on X: “The driver of this BMW overtook an unmarked traffic car on the M6 north at Garstang and was paced at 121mph.

“Upon stopping the car and speaking with the driver it became clear that they were under the influence of alcohol.

“Driver arrested and BMW recovered.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice