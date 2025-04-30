Driver arrested for drink driving after overtaking police car at 121mph on M6 near Garstang
A BMW overtook an unmarked police car on the M6 north of Garstang at 121mph.
Lancs Road Police said that on stopping the car and speaking with the driver it became clear that they were under the influence of alcohol.
The driver was arrested and the BMW recovered.
