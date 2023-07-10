Driver arrested for drink driving after car nearly crashed on M6 at Lancaster
After the report Lancaster police put plans into place to stop the vehicle with help from Cheshire Road Crimes Unit.
The vehicle was followed and was successfully and safely ‘boxed in’ after the Thelwall Viaduct.
The driver blew 107 at the roadside (three times the limit) and was arrested for drink driving.
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Vehicle M6 Lancaster reported to have nearly hit central barrier.
“Patrols develop plan to stop it with help from @CheshireRCU.
“It was successfully and safely 'boxed' after Thelwall Viaduct.
“Driver arrested for drink driving (107 at roadside x3 limit).