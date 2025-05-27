Driver arrested after police chase in Garstang

A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase in Garstang.

Police reported an incident in the Garstang area shortly before 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26 where the driver of an Audi A3 fled after seeing police.

The driver decided to decamp from the vehicle and seemingly fancied a run in the rain.

The driver was detained and arrested soon after for disqualified driving and failing a drug wipe.

Lancs Police Specialist Ops @LanConSpecOps posted on X: “The pictured motor decided to make off on sight of seeing our officers in the Garstang area.

“This did not last long as the driver was detained and arrested for disqualified driving and also failed a Drugs wipe.”