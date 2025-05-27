Driver arrested after police chase in Garstang

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th May 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 10:49 BST
A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase in Garstang.A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase in Garstang.
A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase in Garstang.
A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase through the rain in Garstang.

Police reported an incident in the Garstang area shortly before 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26 where the driver of an Audi A3 fled after seeing police.

The driver decided to decamp from the vehicle and seemingly fancied a run in the rain.

The driver was detained and arrested soon after for disqualified driving and failing a drug wipe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancs Police Specialist Ops @LanConSpecOps posted on X: “The pictured motor decided to make off on sight of seeing our officers in the Garstang area.

“This did not last long as the driver was detained and arrested for disqualified driving and also failed a Drugs wipe.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice