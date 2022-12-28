The man was drunk when he drove past the vehicle in Lancaster and clipped its wing mirror. He was arrested and blew 62 in custody (the legal limit is 35).

Police said neither of the dogs in the van were disturbed by the collision and slept through the entire thing.

A total of 73 people were arrested over one week and include:

Police have released information about drink and drug driving arrests over Christmas.

*The driver who was spotted at 120mph in bad weather on the M6. The driver was stopped and tested positive for drugs. He was also driving with two bald tyres and one tyre bulging and close to bursting.

*A man seen sipping from a can of beer, before getting into his car. He was spotted on the M6 weaving across his lane. He was stopped and blew 58 at the roadside.

*The driver stopped on Blackpool Road, Preston, who was found to be driving under the influence of cannabis, as well as being disqualified from driving and driving without insurance.

*A driver arrested after testing positive for both cocaine and cannabis. The officer had to do a double take… but yes, he had already arrested this fella for the same offence earlier in December

Since the drink drive campaign began on November 21 a total of 298 people have been arrested.

To remind those that need it:

*Driving under the influence puts you and others at risk of serious injury or death.

“You could be killed, you could kill someone else, or both.

*Drivers risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.

*Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug-driving faces up to 14 years imprisonment.

If you are going out and plan to drink make sure you know how you’re getting home - walk, book a taxi, book a hotel, arrange for someone to be a designated driver or just don’t drink/take drugs.

If you know anyone that does drink or drug drive call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

