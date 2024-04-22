This Vauxhall Vectra was struck by a coach full of passengers on the M6 at Lancaster after it was left in the first lane of the motorway. Picture by Lancs Road Police.

Police said a Vauxhall Vectra was left in lane 1 of the M6 Lancaster with no lights on.

It was struck by a coach full of passengers.

Despite pictures of the car released showing it smashed up, the damage to the coach was minor and there were no injuries.

The driver of the car was initially not found but was then found nearby.

The driver was arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter X: “M6 Lancaster a Vectra was left in lane 1 unlit. It was struck by a coach full of passengers.

“Despite the picture the coach damage was minor and no injuries.

“Driver initially not found but #HZ35 found them nearby. Arrested for drink drive and dangerous driving.”