Dramatic pictures show boat sinking into Lancaster canal and 'polluting' water

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:03 BST
A boat has been slowly sinking for months into the canal at Hest Bank and is now discharging oil into the water.

A reader contacted us with photos of the boat and raised concerns that the boat was polluting the water.

Kenneth Owen said: “The boat is 100 metres from the bridge near the Hest Bank Hotel and has been there for months.

"However the oil slick is new as the boat is now slowly sinking and discharging oil.

“I’ve contacted the canal authority with no reply.”

A spokesman for the Canal and River Trust which looks after 2000 miles of historic waterways across England and Wales said: “Our charity is aware of the sunken boat on the Lancaster Canal.

"The boat isn’t blocking navigation and there doesn’t seem to be any pollution coming from the vessel.

"We’re trying to contact the owner as it is their responsibility to ensure the safe recovery of the boat.”

The blue and white boat is slowly sinking into the canal at Hest Bank.

1. Boat sinking

The blue and white boat is slowly sinking into the canal at Hest Bank. Photo: Kenneth Owen

Photo Sales
The boat is slowly sinking into the canal at Hest Bank.

2. Sinking boat

The boat is slowly sinking into the canal at Hest Bank. Photo: Kenneth Owen

Photo Sales
Oil is being discharged into the water of the canal at Hest Bank as the boat is sinking.

3. Boat sinking

Oil is being discharged into the water of the canal at Hest Bank as the boat is sinking. Photo: Kenneth Owen

Photo Sales
Oil is being discharged into the canal at Hest Bank from the sinking boat.

4. Boat sinking

Oil is being discharged into the canal at Hest Bank from the sinking boat. Photo: Kenneth Owen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterEnglandWales
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice