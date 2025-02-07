Dramatic pictures show boat sinking into Lancaster canal and 'polluting' water

A reader contacted us with photos of the boat and raised concerns that the boat was polluting the water.

Kenneth Owen said: “The boat is 100 metres from the bridge near the Hest Bank Hotel and has been there for months.

"However the oil slick is new as the boat is now slowly sinking and discharging oil.

“I’ve contacted the canal authority with no reply.”

A spokesman for the Canal and River Trust which looks after 2000 miles of historic waterways across England and Wales said: “Our charity is aware of the sunken boat on the Lancaster Canal.

"The boat isn’t blocking navigation and there doesn’t seem to be any pollution coming from the vessel.

"We’re trying to contact the owner as it is their responsibility to ensure the safe recovery of the boat.”

