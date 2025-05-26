Dramatic pictures after HGV overturns on Bay Gateway at Lancaster

A lorry driver was injured and police closed the road after a heavy goods vehicle overturned on the Bay Gateway at Lancaster.

Lancashire Police issued a road closure on the A683 and Shefferlands Roundabout, in Halton, on Saturday evening (May 24) - with the closure remaining in place until the early hours of Sunday, May 25.

Officers reported shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday that a lorry had overturned and that the road would be closed for some time due to a fuel spillage.

A spokesperson said: “There is currently a road closure in place after a lorry overturned on the A683 and Shefferlands Roundabout, in Halton.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time as we also deal with a fuel spillage.

“Traffic is already backing up and the closure is likely to impact those attempting to join the M6.”

Three fire engines and the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Morecambe, Lancaster, Preston and Chorley attended the road traffic collision on Bay Gateway, Lancaster involving one heavy goods vehicle at 5.02pm on May 24.

Fire crews released one casualty and passed them to the care of Northwest Ambulance Service and implemented pollution control methods due oil and diesel leaking from the vehicle.

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately forty minutes.

At 4.15am on Sunday morning, police said: “We let you know earlier that the A683 and Shefferlands Roundabout in Halton had closed due to an overturned lorry.

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.”