Dramatic picture shows smashed up car after road accident in Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:35 BST
A driver escaped with minor injuries after a car crash in Ingleton.

Hornby fire crews were called to the crash in Ingleton at 11.04am on June 23 alongside Hawes fire station crews.

The crew inspected the vehicle to ensure it was safe before moving it out of the main carriageway.

Thankfully the driver sustained no major injuries and was checked over on scene by North West Ambulance Service.

The incident was left with the police who were managing traffic whilst awaiting vehicle recovery.