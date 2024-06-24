Dramatic picture shows smashed up car after road accident in Lancaster village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver escaped with minor injuries after a car crash in Ingleton.

Hornby fire crews were called to the crash in Ingleton at 11.04am on June 23 alongside Hawes fire station crews.

The crew inspected the vehicle to ensure it was safe before moving it out of the main carriageway.

Thankfully the driver sustained no major injuries and was checked over on scene by North West Ambulance Service.