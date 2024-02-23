News you can trust since 1837
Dramatic picture shows car upside down after accident in Lancaster village

A man was taken to hospital with only minor injuries after his car overturned on a rural Lancaster road.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:20 GMT
Firefighters from Hornby and Carnforth Fire Station attended a road traffic collision in Arkholme at 9.50pm on February 22.

The car was completely on its roof when firefighters arrived, a picture released shows.

The driver, a man, was treated at the scene by firefighters for minor injuries and was later taken to hospital.

Police stayed at the scene until the vehicle was recovered.