Dramatic picture shows car upside down after accident in Lancaster village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Hornby and Carnforth Fire Station attended a road traffic collision in Arkholme at 9.50pm on February 22.

The car was completely on its roof when firefighters arrived, a picture released shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver, a man, was treated at the scene by firefighters for minor injuries and was later taken to hospital.