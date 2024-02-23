Dramatic picture shows car upside down after accident in Lancaster village
A man was taken to hospital with only minor injuries after his car overturned on a rural Lancaster road.
Firefighters from Hornby and Carnforth Fire Station attended a road traffic collision in Arkholme at 9.50pm on February 22.
The car was completely on its roof when firefighters arrived, a picture released shows.
The driver, a man, was treated at the scene by firefighters for minor injuries and was later taken to hospital.
Police stayed at the scene until the vehicle was recovered.