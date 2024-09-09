Dramatic picture shows car on its side after crashing into hard shoulder on M6 Lancaster

Firefighters were called out to multiple crashes on Lancaster roads due to the wet weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, September 8, Hornby fire crews were on standby at 2.02pm to provide cover whilst the Lancaster fire engine was out of the area.

From Lancaster the crew were mobilised to a road traffic collision in Carnforth alongside Carnforth Fire Station and Bolton-le-Sands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after booking available the crew were mobilised to a car down an embankment near Caton alongside Morecambe Fire Station.

Fire crews were called to an overturned wagon on the M6 - whilst on the way to this they came across another car which had crashed into the hard shoulder and landed on its side.

Crews used a triple extension ladder and stabilisation equipment to assist one casualty out of the car.

This was at 3.36pm on September 8.

From there the Hornby crew were called to an overturned wagon on the M6 - whilst on the way to this they came across another car which had crashed into the hard shoulder and landed on its side.

One driver was taken to hospital for further assessment.