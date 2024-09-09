Dramatic picture shows car on its side after crashing into hard shoulder on M6 Lancaster
On Sunday, September 8, Hornby fire crews were on standby at 2.02pm to provide cover whilst the Lancaster fire engine was out of the area.
From Lancaster the crew were mobilised to a road traffic collision in Carnforth alongside Carnforth Fire Station and Bolton-le-Sands.
Shortly after booking available the crew were mobilised to a car down an embankment near Caton alongside Morecambe Fire Station.
Crews used a triple extension ladder and stabilisation equipment to assist one casualty out of the car.
This was at 3.36pm on September 8.
From there the Hornby crew were called to an overturned wagon on the M6 - whilst on the way to this they came across another car which had crashed into the hard shoulder and landed on its side.
One driver was taken to hospital for further assessment.