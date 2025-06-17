Dramatic picture shows car on its roof and smashed up in Lancaster village

The driver of the car escaped the wreck with no major injuries.

Hornby fire crews were called out to a vehicle on its roof in Tunstall alongside Lancaster Fire Station.

The incident was at 5.36pm on June 16.

Thankfully the driver was out of the vehicle on arrival and after being checked over it was apparent that they did not sustain any major injuries.

The crew utilised a Tirfor winch to move the vehicle off the roadway.

Police remained on scene awaiting vehicle recovery.

Hornby were made available after approximately one hour and 30 minutes.