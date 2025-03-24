Dramatic picture shows aftermath of crash in Morecambe
Police were called to reports of a crash in Morecambe at 4.55pm on Sunday, (March 23).
The crash happened at the junction of Mardale Avenue and Scafell Avenue in Morecambe.
Witnesses on the scene said they heard a massive bang and found a white Audi had smashed into a wall at the corner of Mardale Avenue and Bowfell Avenue in Morecambe.
A grey car was also badly damaged.
The vehicles were recovered shortly afterwards.
Police said there were only minor injuries and no arrests were made.