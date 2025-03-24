Dramatic picture shows aftermath of crash in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:19 BST
A white Audi smashed into a wall and another car was hit in the accident on Mardale Avenue.placeholder image
Police were called to reports of a crash in Morecambe at 4.55pm on Sunday, (March 23).

The crash happened at the junction of Mardale Avenue and Scafell Avenue in Morecambe.

Witnesses on the scene said they heard a massive bang and found a white Audi had smashed into a wall at the corner of Mardale Avenue and Bowfell Avenue in Morecambe.

A grey car was also badly damaged.

The vehicles were recovered shortly afterwards.

Police said there were only minor injuries and no arrests were made.

