Dramatic photograph shows wrecked car after road collision with tractor in village near Lancaster

This car was smashed up after a road traffic collision with a tractor in Low Bentham.

Hornby fire crews were called to a road traffic collision between a car and a tractor in Low Bentham at 6.37pm on February 12.

Alongside cross border colleagues from Hawes Fire Station the crew made the scene and vehicle safe whilst the occupants of the vehicles were checked over by paramedics.

The vehicle was left with police who were awaiting vehicle recovery.

At 9.42pm on the same day Hornby firefighters were called alongside Lancaster firefighters to a smoke alarm sounding in Lancaster.

On arrival it was clear that the smoke alarm activation was due to overcooked fish fingers, they said.

The crew opened windows to allow for some ventilation and were made available for other jobs shortly after.