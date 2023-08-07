News you can trust since 1837
Drag Queenz head to Lancaster with a dazzling show of remixed pop anthems

Drag Queenz will be coming to Lancaster with a night of fun and fabulousness as they dance like Britney and sing like Whitney.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

With a set list full of remixed and reimagined pop anthems, including, ‘Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, as well as their musical mashups this sequin clad pop party is certain to have you feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it!

Flying their rainbow-coloured flag high in the sky, this sassy supergroup consisting of five fabulous divas, Bella Du-Ball, Dior Montay, Candy Caned, Billie Eyelash and ZeZe Van Cartier not only serve up a night of sass and singalongs but also a huge dollop of heart, as their message of love, equality and acceptance shines bright throughout their glittery performance.

Drag Queenz come to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or by contacting the Box Office on 01524 64695.

