With a set list full of remixed and reimagined pop anthems, including, ‘Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, as well as their musical mashups this sequin clad pop party is certain to have you feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it!

Flying their rainbow-coloured flag high in the sky, this sassy supergroup consisting of five fabulous divas, Bella Du-Ball, Dior Montay, Candy Caned, Billie Eyelash and ZeZe Van Cartier not only serve up a night of sass and singalongs but also a huge dollop of heart, as their message of love, equality and acceptance shines bright throughout their glittery performance.

Drag Queenz come to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 29 at 7.30pm.