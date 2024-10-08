Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of patients were diagnosed with scabies after visiting accident and emergency in Morecambe Bay last year, new figures suggest.

Experts blame poverty and falling vaccination rates for a surge in diseases such as measles, whooping cough and scabies across England.

NHS figures suggest around 25 patients were given a primary or secondary diagnosis of scabies after visiting A&E at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust in the year to March.

This was a rise from 10 a year earlier.

Scabies is a rash caused by tiny mites which burrow into the skin, and is usually treatable with a cream or lotion. It usually is not serious but can be extremely itchy.

The figures are rounded to the nearest five, and are not available for when there are seven hospitalisations or fewer.

Across England, last year also saw the number of scabies cases in A&E triple, with 5,661 primary and secondary diagnoses.

Gwen Nightingale, assistant director of Healthy Lives at the Health Foundation, said poverty may impact the spread of these diseases.

"Not having enough income to sustain a basic standard of living can have a negative impact on health, through factors like cold, damp homes or an inability to access healthy foods. The stress of living on a low income can also negatively impact health," she added.

"The Government has a choice as to whether it wants to perpetuate the current numbers of families living in poverty."

She urged the Government to ensure people have adequate incomes, good quality affordable housing and access to green spaces to limit the spread of these diseases.