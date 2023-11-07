Double bill of iconic duo Wallace and Gromit at Vue Lancaster to mark 30th anniversary

To mark the 30th anniversary of Wallace and Gromit’s: The Wrong Trousers, Vue Lancaster will be showing an exclusive double bill screening of the stop-motion comedy duo’s first two films, A Grand Day Out and The Wrong Trousers.

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers received critical acclaim, and follows Wallace as he takes in a mysterious lodger, who starts to show a sinister interest in his Techno-Trousers – much to the despair of loyal pooch Gromit.

To celebrate the Wensleydale-loving pair, both The Wrong Trousers and A Grand Day Out will be screening at Vue on November 11 and 12 as part of a special double feature.

