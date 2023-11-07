Double bill of iconic duo Wallace and Gromit at Vue Lancaster to mark 30th anniversary
Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers received critical acclaim, and follows Wallace as he takes in a mysterious lodger, who starts to show a sinister interest in his Techno-Trousers – much to the despair of loyal pooch Gromit.
To celebrate the Wensleydale-loving pair, both The Wrong Trousers and A Grand Day Out will be screening at Vue on November 11 and 12 as part of a special double feature.
The first film outing for Wallace and Gromit, A Grand Day Out follows Wallace in quest for his favourite snack, as he takes Gromit on an out-of-this-world adventure in a home-made space rocket to discover if the moon really is made of cheese.
