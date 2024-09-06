A Lancaster delicatessen and wine bar is back open today (Friday) but with a boarded up door after someone smashed their way in during a break in.

Staff at Stonewell Spring Delicatessen and wine bar, Stonewell, Lancaster, came into work yesterday, (Thursday), to find a glass door panel smashed through during a break-in.

A spokesman for the deli and wine bar said: “Our window might be boarded up but we're back open today from 10.30am until 10.30pm... now with guard dog in place!

"The great news is the idiots didn't even steal any cheese, so jokes on them I guess?

“Drop in and see us for a coffee or a glass of wine!.”

Lancashire Police came out to the scene on Thursday and Walkers Woodworkers helped the business secure the premises and board up the damage.

A spokesman said: “If you have arranged to collect your Dormouse Cheese Club parcels or would like to buy bread, please come to The Quarterhouse, 13 Moor Lane.”