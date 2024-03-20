Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dolly, a young black female Cockerpoo, went missing from Heysham, LA3 (near the Bay Gateway Heysham end) on Thursday, March 7 after slipping her collar getting out of the dog groomer’s car.

Despite exhaustive searches and some sightings, Dolly still hasn’t been found.

Dolly’s owner Vicky Cowell has received information indicating that there’s a possibility that Dolly has been picked up and not reported as found to the dog warden as required by law, which is theft by finding.

Posters have been put up around Heysham and Morecambe after a dog went missing.

Vicky has reported the possible theft to police and Dolly’s microchip has been upgraded to stolen.

On the Facebook page for Dolly at https://www.facebook.com/groups/902312594983168 Jonathan Howarth has posted: “We need everyone to help with this. We cannot afford to rule anything out at this stage.

"Dolly could still be out there and has gone into survival mode , this means we still need sightings, posters and feed stations still need to be done.

"Dolly’s owner Vicky Cowell needs help with this, she's running a business and looking after her own family at the same time , she's doing everything she can but needs help, she's struggling.

Dolly the cockerpoo who went missing in Heysham on March 7 may have been stolen, her owner said.

“We need to make Dolly too hot to handle and awareness is key.

“Theft by finding is a real offence and carries a prison sentence and finally if anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Dolly please get in touch .

“Dolly can be handed in to any Vets or Rescue organisation and we will pick up no questions asked.

“Do the right thing, Vicky has asked to mention an undisclosed finders fee that leads to Dolly's safe return.”

Dolly’s owner Vicky Cowell said yesterday, (Tuesday): “Today has been an interesting day with a few phone calls.

“Sightings are unconfirmed as we can't guarantee they are Dolly, they were in Heysham, Morecambe and on the way to Lancaster!

“I have been out and postered those areas in the hope I get more phone calls to confirm she is frequenting there.

“We have three feeding stations set up, but we are yet to catch her on camera. We have had some lovely photos of foxes and even a barn owl!

“Please keep looking and if you spot Dolly contact me straight away on 07717 852667.

“Ideally if you are able to take a photo this would be really helpful as it will confirm that it's her straight away.

“Please also note the direction of travel and how she is behaving.

“We have lots of donations for our feeding stations now which I am really thankful for.

“I will keep everyone updated as things progress. I am really hopeful we can increase the sightings now.

“Again, if you see any poster blank spots please let me know so I can get it covered.

“If you have outbuildings and/or cameras it would be really helpful if you could check those too.

“Thank you again for all your support.”