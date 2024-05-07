Dogs now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe

A ban on dogs on two bathing beaches in Morecambe is now in force.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th May 2024, 16:42 BST
Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

The annual restrictions on dogs on Morecambe’s bathing beaches came into force on Wednesday (May 1.)

Dogs are excluded from Morecambe South and North beaches every year from May 1 until September 30 to comply with the Seaside Award.

The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management.

Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

Offenders caught breaching these restrictions will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 to be paid within 14 days.

This is reduced to £65 if paid within seven days.

If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court. The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000).

You can report offenders by contacting the Animal Welfare Inspectors on 01524 582935.

Please also remember that dogs need to be on leads while on the promenade and spaces such as the adjacent gardens and Sunny Slopes.

