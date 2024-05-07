Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

The annual restrictions on dogs on Morecambe’s bathing beaches came into force on Wednesday (May 1.)

Dogs are excluded from Morecambe South and North beaches every year from May 1 until September 30 to comply with the Seaside Award.

The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management.

Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

Offenders caught breaching these restrictions will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 to be paid within 14 days.

This is reduced to £65 if paid within seven days.

If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court. The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000).

You can report offenders by contacting the Animal Welfare Inspectors on 01524 582935.