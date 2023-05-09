The annual restrictions on dogs on Morecambe’s bathing beaches came into force on Monday, (May 1.)

Dogs are excluded from Morecambe South and North beaches every year from May 1 until September 30 to comply with the Seaside Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management.

Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

Dogs are still welcome on other sections of shoreline either side of the two bathing beaches.

This includes the Battery all the way to Heysham and the Green Street breakwater to Hest Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

Offenders caught breaching these restrictions will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 to be paid within 14 days.

A diagram showing the two beaches dogs are banned from in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

This is reduced to £65 if paid within seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court.

The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000).

You can report offenders by contacting the Dog Wardens on 01524 582935.

More information on the Dog Beach Ban can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/dogwardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please also remember that dogs need to be on leads while on the promenade and spaces such as the adjacent gardens and Sunny Slopes.