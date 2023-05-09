News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Dogs now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe

A ban on dogs on two bathing beaches in Morecambe is now in force.

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th May 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:10 BST

The annual restrictions on dogs on Morecambe’s bathing beaches came into force on Monday, (May 1.)

Dogs are excluded from Morecambe South and North beaches every year from May 1 until September 30 to comply with the Seaside Award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management.

Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Dogs are now banned from two bathing beaches in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Most Popular

Dogs are still welcome on other sections of shoreline either side of the two bathing beaches.

This includes the Battery all the way to Heysham and the Green Street breakwater to Hest Bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

Offenders caught breaching these restrictions will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 to be paid within 14 days.

A diagram showing the two beaches dogs are banned from in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.A diagram showing the two beaches dogs are banned from in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
A diagram showing the two beaches dogs are banned from in Morecambe until September. Picture from Lancaster City Council.

This is reduced to £65 if paid within seven days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court.

The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000).

You can report offenders by contacting the Dog Wardens on 01524 582935.

More information on the Dog Beach Ban can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/dogwardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please also remember that dogs need to be on leads while on the promenade and spaces such as the adjacent gardens and Sunny Slopes.

Lancaster City Council are asking dog owners to help them keep Morecambe's beaches clean and safe by observing these dog control orders.

Related topics:DogsMorecambeLancaster City CouncilSeaside AwardNorth