Dog walker and three dogs rescued in Morecambe Bay after being cut off by tide
The rescue teams were called out to Sandside on February 1 to reports of a person and three dogs cut off by the tide.
A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Casualty had slightly misjudged the swollen gullies as the tide reached its maximum height and sensibly didn’t risk jumping it with her dogs in tow.
"Working with Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team BSAR crew quickly inflated the two pathways and positioned them with the Coastguard team across the deep gullie making a safe walkway for the casualty and the three dogs to make their way back just fifty metres or so to hard standing.”
If you see someone in difficulty around our coastline do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.