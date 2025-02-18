Dog walker and dog rescued from mud in Morecambe Bay

Morecambe lifeboat were called out to a dog walker and dog stuck in mud near The Battery car park.

At 9.44am on Tuesday February 18, Morecambe RNLI volunteers were paged to reports of one person and one dog stuck in the mud near to The Battery car park.

The inshore rescue hovercraft launched with four volunteer crew members on board and headed to the area.

The crew rescued the casualty and the dog from the mud and escorted them to the safety of the shore at the Battery car park where they were transferred to an awaiting ambulance.

Local coastguard teams and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

A Morecambe RNLI spokesman said: “We would like to remind everyone that when you go to the beach, always carry a means of calling for help.

"If you’re going in the water, you can carry your mobile phone in a waterproof pouch. That way, if you find yourself or spot someone else in an emergency situation, you can get help.

“In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”