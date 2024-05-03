The dog became stuck in quicksand at Grange on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

The rescue services and coastguard were dispatched to Grange to save the distressed dog, who had been trapped for over an hour.

The dog's owner had also become partially submerged in the quicksand while trying to reach the Collie dog.

Neither the dog or owner sustained any injuries.

Crews used specialist equipment to rescue the dog which was trapped in quicksand at Grange. Picture: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

The rescue services said: "This incident acts as a reminder of the dangers that can exist in our coastal areas.

"Quicksand is not always obvious, but is extremely dangerous, and we remind those who enjoy our coast to do so with caution."

Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service said on Twitter X: “Our crews from @UlverstonBLH , Grange Fire Station and @Fire_Kendal have successfully rescued a dog that had become stuck in quicksand at Grange this afternoon ((Thursday, 1pm).

“We were joined in the multi-agency rescue by @HMCoastguard and Bay Search and Rescue.

“We used specialist equipment to rescue the collie, who'd been trapped for over an hour.

"The dog's owner had also become partially submerged in the quicksand in trying to reach her pet, but freed herself prior to our arrival.