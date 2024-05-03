The rescue services said: "This incident acts as a reminder of the dangers that can exist in our coastal areas.
"Quicksand is not always obvious, but is extremely dangerous, and we remind those who enjoy our coast to do so with caution."
Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service said on Twitter X: “Our crews from @UlverstonBLH , Grange Fire Station and @Fire_Kendal have successfully rescued a dog that had become stuck in quicksand at Grange this afternoon ((Thursday, 1pm).
“We were joined in the multi-agency rescue by @HMCoastguard and Bay Search and Rescue.
“We used specialist equipment to rescue the collie, who'd been trapped for over an hour.
"The dog's owner had also become partially submerged in the quicksand in trying to reach her pet, but freed herself prior to our arrival.
"Both were cold and wet but, thankfully, injury-free.”