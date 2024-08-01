Dog owner and three dogs rescued from Morecambe Bay after getting stuck in mud

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe lifeboat was called out to a person stuck in the mud near Bolton-le-Sands with the tide coming in.

Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called to service on Wednesday July 31 at 6.30pm and both the Inshore Rescue Hovercraft (IRH) and Inshore Rescue Lifeboat (ILB) were launched.

On arrival to the scene, there was a person and three dogs needing assistance from the volunteer crew members.

The ILB crew assisted with the dogs whilst the IRH crew assisted the person in difficulty.

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft and inshore lifeboat were launched to rescue a person and three dogs stuck in the mud in Morecambe Bay.

Once the casualty was safe the IRH crew transported them to the safety of the shore to the awaiting HM Coastguard team.

The bay is renowned for its mud flats and ever changing sands. But the UK also has some of the biggest tidal ranges in the world.

To avoid getting cut off by the tide:

* Before you head out, make sure it's safe. Check the tide tables.

* While you're out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide's direction.

If you find yourself in trouble within Morecambe Bay, please call 999 and ask for the coastguard