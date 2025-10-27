‘Dog friendly’ marina near Carnforth in running for top tourism award

A canal-side holiday destination in Carnforth has been recognised among the UK’s most welcoming stays for dogs and their owners.

Tewitfield Marinahas been named as one of the top three finalists in the Dog Friendly Awards 2025, in the Cottages and Self-Catering category (6+ properties).

The prestigious competition is organised by https://www.dogfriendly.co.uk/ and celebrates UK destinations that go above and beyond to offer exceptional experiences for dogs and their owners.

Winners will be announced at a special ceremony hosted at the Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London on Thursday November 20.

Maggie on the Lancaster Canal towpath near Tewitfield Marina. Photo: Lake District Estates.placeholder image
Maggie on the Lancaster Canal towpath near Tewitfield Marina. Photo: Lake District Estates.

Overlooking the Lancaster Canal, Tewitfield Marina is renowned for its scenic setting and “dog-tastic” welcome.

The collection of self-catering holiday apartments and stone-built cottages offers everything canine guests could need — from comfy dog beds and food bowls to towels, wooden gates for ground-floor balconies and a complimentary doggy gift pack on arrival.

Guests also enjoy access to miles of scenic canal-side walks, with a dog-friendly pub and café just minutes away, plus an emergency vet, pet shops and supermarkets all close by.

Rachel Bell, head of marketing and business development at Lake District Estates said: “This is fantastic news - especially since these awards are chosen by the public! We know that dogs are part of the family and many of our guests choose to holiday with us because they trust we’ll always go the extra mile for both dogs and their owners.

Paddy enjoying the view at Tewitfield Marina. Photo: Lake District Estates.placeholder image
Paddy enjoying the view at Tewitfield Marina. Photo: Lake District Estates.

“It’s already a real honour to be recognised as one of the UK’s most dog-friendly destinations, and we can’t wait to find out if we take home the top prize!”

Tewitfield Marina is part of the family-run Lake District Estates group, which owns and operates a range of award-winning visitor attractions, holiday parks and heritage properties across Cumbria and Lancashire.

