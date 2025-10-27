‘Dog friendly’ marina near Carnforth in running for top tourism award
Tewitfield Marinahas been named as one of the top three finalists in the Dog Friendly Awards 2025, in the Cottages and Self-Catering category (6+ properties).
The prestigious competition is organised by https://www.dogfriendly.co.uk/ and celebrates UK destinations that go above and beyond to offer exceptional experiences for dogs and their owners.
Winners will be announced at a special ceremony hosted at the Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London on Thursday November 20.
Overlooking the Lancaster Canal, Tewitfield Marina is renowned for its scenic setting and “dog-tastic” welcome.
The collection of self-catering holiday apartments and stone-built cottages offers everything canine guests could need — from comfy dog beds and food bowls to towels, wooden gates for ground-floor balconies and a complimentary doggy gift pack on arrival.
Guests also enjoy access to miles of scenic canal-side walks, with a dog-friendly pub and café just minutes away, plus an emergency vet, pet shops and supermarkets all close by.
Rachel Bell, head of marketing and business development at Lake District Estates said: “This is fantastic news - especially since these awards are chosen by the public! We know that dogs are part of the family and many of our guests choose to holiday with us because they trust we’ll always go the extra mile for both dogs and their owners.
“It’s already a real honour to be recognised as one of the UK’s most dog-friendly destinations, and we can’t wait to find out if we take home the top prize!”