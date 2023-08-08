News you can trust since 1837
‘Dog friendly’ marina near Carnforth in running for top tourism award

Tewitfield Marina near Carnforth is being praised for its ‘dog-tastic’ welcome, after being shortlisted for a top tourism award.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read

The collection of self-catering holiday apartments and stone-built cottages overlooking the Lancaster Canal is operated by family-run Lake District Estates, based in Kendal, and is one of the few local nominees in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023.

The marina is one of three finalists in the ‘dog-friendly’ category, alongside hotels in East and South Lancashire.

Head of Marketing and Business Development at Lake District Estates, Rachel Bell, said: “This is a fantastic award to be nominated for because the team genuinely understand that dogs are part of the family and want to create the ultimate pet-friendly experience while they’re here!

Drone footage of Tewitfield Marina. Photo by Ben Barden.Drone footage of Tewitfield Marina. Photo by Ben Barden.
“Our customers tell us they book holidays with us because they know they can bring their dogs, so we’re always looking to add those extra touches to our dog-friendly offering. Paws crossed for awards night!”

The marina’s dog-friendly properties include a dog bed, food and water bowls, towel and a complimentary doggy gift pack to welcome four-legged friends, as well as wooden dog gates for ground floor balconies so pets can sit outside.

There is a dog-friendly pub and a dog-friendly café minutes away, plus an emergency vet across the road, multiple pet shops and supermarkets within easy reach and miles of easy access, scenic canal walks accessible directly from the site.

The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 ceremony will take place at King Georges Hall in Blackburn on Tuesday February 6 2024.

In the meantime, the finalists will be ‘mystery shopped’ by industry professionals and interviewed by a panel of judges.

