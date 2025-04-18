Doctor reminds people in Lancaster and Morecambe of healthcare options over  Easter bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Lancaster and Morecambe are being reminded to use https://111.nhs.uk/ online as their first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice over the Easter bank holiday weekend (April 18-21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health services across the North West will be under pressure and A&E departments and the 111 phone service will be busy, so leaders are helping the public to know the best way to access care during that time.

NHS 111 online works the same as the 111 phone service and is already popular with people who want quick advice about the best options for getting the care they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These can include getting a call back from a trained clinician or nurse, booking them an appointment in A&E, or providing advice.

NHS 111.

Dr Michael Gregory, regional medical director for NHS England – North West, said: “This weekend and the period after it will be another extremely busy time for our 111 health advisors and clinicians and our doctors and nurses and other health professionals working in our A&Es, with a further bank holiday weekend coming up at the start of May.

“The public can help us by using the right service for their needs, including 111 online for quick and easy medical help. It can direct people to the right service quickly, as well as providing medical advice, and helps to keep urgent and emergency services free for the most seriously ill and injured patients.”

Planning ahead will mean people will be less likely to need help from the NHS during bank holiday periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes making sure you have enough regularly prescribed medication and keeping your medicine cabinet at home stocked with essential basic medicines avoiding unnecessary trips to GPs or A&E, including pain relief, cold and flu remedies, throat lozenges, antihistamines, and basic first aid items like plasters and antiseptic cream.

Most of these items can be easily purchased at your local pharmacy or supermarket. Don’t forget to check the expiry dates on your medicines and replace anything that is out of date.

Dr Gregory added: “We are extremely grateful to the dedicated teams across the NHS in the North West who will be working tirelessly over the coming bank holiday weekends to ensure all those that need care receive it and it is vital the public know the best way to access care during this time.

“In the event of a life or limb threatening emergency people should always continue to call 999 or attend A&E.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Johnston, ICC Service Delivery Manager for North West Ambulance Service, said, “Over the last two years, some of the top ten reasons for people calling NHS 111 over the Easter bank holiday includes sore throats, hoarse voices and earaches. Having a stocked medicine cabinet means you can relieve these symptoms easily.

“Despite ensuring we are staffed appropriately, waiting times on the phone can be longer for help. You can skip the queue by using the online service and even receive a call back from a clinician if required.”

111.nhs.uk can help you with:

*where to get help for your symptoms, if you’re not sure what to do

*how to find general health information and advice

*where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine

*how to get a repeat prescription

*getting emergency dental appointments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You should still ring 999 if you or someone else experience:

*signs of a heart attack like pain like a heavy weight in the centre of your chest

*signs of stroke such as your face dropping on one side

*difficulty breathing

*heavy bleeding that won’t stop

*seizures

*or sudden and rapid swelling of the eyes, lips, throat, or tongue

Your local pharmacist can also provide advice and treatment for a wide range of minor conditions such as:

*sinusitis

*sore throat

*earache

*infected insect bites and stings

*impetigo

*shingles

*uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTI) in women

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find your nearest pharmacy by going to https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy/

NHS 111 online is not available for children under five.

People looking for urgent medical help for under fives should use the 111 phone line.