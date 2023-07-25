News you can trust since 1837
Diversion in place due to temporary road closure in Carnforth

Carnforth Town Council have been notified of a temporary road closure in the market town.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

The Highways Agency who notified Carnforth Town Council said Hawk Street in Carnforth will be temporarily closed from 8.30am on Monday, July 24 to 5pm on Thursday, July 27 or until completion of works in this period.

The temporary closure is for replacement of the carriageway anti-skid layer to be carried out.

A diversion will be in place whilst the work is undertaken in the centre of the town.

