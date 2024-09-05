Distressed hedgehog found at Lancaster village fire station
A hedgehog was found at a Lancaster village fire station.
The hedgehog was found in distress at Arnside Fire Station by station manager Jamie Coward.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter X: “This little fellow was found in Arnside Fire Station by station manager Jamie Coward while carrying out an audit of the premises.
“The hedgehog was in some distress when SM Coward discovered him but, thankfully, he is now in the care of Bays Vets in Milnthorpe.”