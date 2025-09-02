Distress after box of ashes found on Morecambe beach

A wild swimmer found a box of ashes on Morecambe beach. Picture by Moira McDermid.

Moira McDermid, who is a member of M.A.L.L.O.W.S (Morecambe and Lancaster Lancashire Open Water Swimmers) was quite distressed to find the box with a plaque on which she guessed were someone’s ashes.

Moira said alongside a picture of the box which she put on Facebook: “Who left this on the beach near the crabbing pool? I'm guessing it's too heavy to float, I moved it over to the rocks by the prom. “I'm guessing it's someone's ashes.

"It was quite distressing finding it, especially on a beach.”

Moira left the box on the rocks by the promenade at the shore level near the crabbing pool at Bare.