Disruption to train services between Lancaster and Barrow to continue until at least April 21

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last month a train came off the tracks near Grange-over-Sands leading to four passengers and four members of staff being evacuated.

National Rail said specialist teams have successfully re-railed and moved the train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disruption is expected until at least the end of the day on Sunday April 21.

Aerial image of the derailed train in Grange-over-Sands.

Investigators from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) have attended the scene to determine the cause of the train derailment and what caused the void.

You can use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:

*Avanti West Coast between Carlisle and Lancaster

*TransPennine Express between Carlisle and Lancaster

Northern services running between Windermere and Manchester Airport, and between Barrow-in-Furness and Workington are not affected by this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

To assist customers to complete their journey, a rail replacement service is running between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster, in both directions.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “If you are travelling to Kents Bank, Silverdale or Arnside, please ensure you board the 16-seater minibus, as the full size coaches will be unable to call at these stations.

“Please be aware that journey times will be extended by approximately 90 minutes when travelling using rail replacement transport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We are expecting the line to reopen by the end of the month. The work taking place over the next few days is critical in determining a more accurate timeline.

"Once this is established, we will be able to advise passengers of a reopening date. It is expected the line will be closed until at least April 21, however, due to the complex nature of the issue, it is difficult to say for sure at this stage.”

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility information, please visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/travel-information/rail-replacement-services/

You can find the location of your replacement bus by checking station signs or by searching https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/find-a-station/

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey.