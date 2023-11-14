Disruption as railway lines closed at Carnforth due to flooding
The route(s) affected are between Lancaster / Manchester Airport and Barrow-in-Furness, and between Morecambe and Leeds, also between Lancaster and Carlisle / Leeds
As a result of the lines being closed, trains may be cancelled or revised.
Disruption is expected until 5pm.
To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested to run between Skipton and Lancaster.
The following buses have been confirmed:
1pm Skipton - Lancaster (Bibbys)
12.50pm Lancaster - Skipton (South Lakes)
2.50pm Lancaster - Skipton (KT's Coaches)
3.10pm Skipton - Lancaster (Coastal Coaches)
5.50pm Lancaster - Skipton (Bibbys)
6.20pm Skipton - Lancaster (KT's Coaches)
Journey times will be extended by 120 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.
Visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/carnforth-20231114/ for more information.