Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Carnforth all lines are currently closed, said National Rail.

Night trail of a train entering Carnforth Station with the clock made famous in the 1940s film Brief Encounter in shot on the right. Thanks to Russ Holt from Prestwich, Manchester, for the picture.

The route(s) affected are between Lancaster / Manchester Airport and Barrow-in-Furness, and between Morecambe and Leeds, also between Lancaster and Carlisle / Leeds

As a result of the lines being closed, trains may be cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected until 5pm.

To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested to run between Skipton and Lancaster.

The following buses have been confirmed:

1pm Skipton - Lancaster (Bibbys)

12.50pm Lancaster - Skipton (South Lakes)

2.50pm Lancaster - Skipton (KT's Coaches)

3.10pm Skipton - Lancaster (Coastal Coaches)

5.50pm Lancaster - Skipton (Bibbys)

6.20pm Skipton - Lancaster (KT's Coaches)

Journey times will be extended by 120 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.