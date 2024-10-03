Disney themed scarecrow trail will raise funds for Lancaster hospice
The trail will run from October 20 to October 27 and the theme this year is ‘Disney’.
It’s a minimum donation of £7.50 to enter and its £10 per entry for businesses.
All proceeds go to St John’s Hospice.
This year is the second Scarecrow Trail for the hospice.
Organisers said on the justgiving page launched for the Scarecrow Trail fundraiser: “We had an amazing turnout for our first year with some tremendous scarecrows, this year’s theme is Disney and we cannot wait to see all your creations!
"When making a donation to enter your scarecrow please remember to send an email to [email protected] to confirm your registration.
"We cannot wait to make this year better than the last!”
The justgiving page for the Bolton-le-Sands and Hest Bank Scarecrow Trail has already raised £733.