Disgust over smelly and overflowing recycling bins at Morecambe supermarket

A reader said there was a ‘bad stench’ you could smell at the cashpoint at Sainsbury’s and the bins were taped off from use.

Pictures taken at Sainsbury’s in Morecambe this morning show bins full to the brim which are taped off and clothes strewn on the floor after someone broke into the clothes donation bank and rifled through it.

Padge Valerie Ruth Hartley said on Facebook: “Anyone know what’s happening with Sainsbury’s recycling? Bins been full for weeks and now are all taped off.”

The recycling bins at Sainsbury's are overflowing and smell bad. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Sharon Wilding said on Facebook: “They are always full and so much fly tipping they just don't manage it at all so why they have the bins I will never know, it is a complete eyesore.”

Paul Quinn said on Facebook: “Went to Sainsbury's before that area smelt like something rotting. I had my dog with me and the tape looks like a sort of warning ( black and yellow ) cardboard stacked up and a bad stench you could smell at the cash point. If they can't clear it then should sack the recycling bins off.”

Mark Davies said on Facebook: “The recent bottle bank didn’t seem to cause problems unlike the other recycling bins! As always a few ruin things for the many. In this day and age it is vital that we responsibly recycle.”

On their website Sainsbury’s Morecambe say they offer recycling to include clothes, flexible plastics and water filters.