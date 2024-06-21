Disgust after memorial poppy plucked from ground outside Morecambe flats by dog walker
Linda Eccles of Morecambe said on Facebook: “My father had a poppy planted in memory of my mum in the garden below his apartment at Broadway.
“Today he saw a lady pull it out and take it with her while she was walking her dog.
"I hope she is happy with herself, my father is sad that someone local could do this.”
People have offered to replace the poppy or donate some seeds so another flower can grow.
Sharon Seed said: “Oh how awful, does anybody near by have CCTV? If you pm me will pay for a replacement, not the same as the original but hopefully help to restore your father’s memories.
Barbara Bunn said: “That is disgusting. It's a shame there isn't a camera somewhere nearby.”
Lynda Baillie said: “Disgusting behaviour she should be ashamed!”
Val Partington said: “I’m so sorry to read this…The significance of the poppy must have meant a lot to your father and I’m sure gave him much pleasure when it was in bloom.”
Steve Trainor said: “I am the Poppy Appeal Organiser for the area and I'm disgusted. I have plenty of seeds and (Linda) is welcome to as many as she likes.”
John Bruce said: “I feel so sad that people don’t think the hurt their actions cause other people before they resort to stealing property no matter how small, unfortunately it is not a rare occurrence today. My thoughts are with you and your family.”