Disgust after memorial poppy plucked from ground outside Morecambe flats by dog walker

People have expressed their disgust on social media after a memorial poppy was plucked from the ground by a dog walker.

Linda Eccles of Morecambe said on Facebook: “My father had a poppy planted in memory of my mum in the garden below his apartment at Broadway.

“Today he saw a lady pull it out and take it with her while she was walking her dog.

"I hope she is happy with herself, my father is sad that someone local could do this.”

The poppy outside flats in Morecambe before it was plucked from the ground by a dog walker.

People have offered to replace the poppy or donate some seeds so another flower can grow.

Sharon Seed said: “Oh how awful, does anybody near by have CCTV? If you pm me will pay for a replacement, not the same as the original but hopefully help to restore your father’s memories.

Barbara Bunn said: “That is disgusting. It's a shame there isn't a camera somewhere nearby.”

Lynda Baillie said: “Disgusting behaviour she should be ashamed!”

Val Partington said: “I’m so sorry to read this…The significance of the poppy must have meant a lot to your father and I’m sure gave him much pleasure when it was in bloom.”

Steve Trainor said: “I am the Poppy Appeal Organiser for the area and I'm disgusted. I have plenty of seeds and (Linda) is welcome to as many as she likes.”