Discussions under way to reopen Kirkby Lonsdale town centre road closed after devastating fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Westmorland and Furness Council is working towards being able to open Market Street in Kirkby Lonsdale to vehicles again soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 residential properties and 84 business properties in the town centre were directly impacted by a devastating fire in the early hours of Sunday December 8, with one fatality and one person injured.

In the immediate aftermath, the council addressed the immediate dangers posed by the damaged structures. Urgent measures, including a combination of demolition and structural scaffolding, were implemented to ensure public safety, particularly concerning the compromised front of the Old Market Hall. These critical stabilisation efforts were completed in two weeks, allowing residents to return to their homes and businesses to begin reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary measures required to secure the area have resulted in Market Street being too narrow to safely accommodate both pedestrians and vehicles. As a precaution, the road has been temporarily closed.

An aerial view of the devastation caused by the fire in Kirkby Lonsdale in December. Picture: Penrith Fire Station.

The council is now collaborating with structural engineers and representatives from the Old Market Hall to redesign key elements of the scaffolding with the aim of achieving the necessary road width while maintaining public safety.

A site meeting was recently held, and the project is now in the design phase. Once the complexity of the required solution is fully understood, the council will provide an accurate timeline for the implementation of the works and the reopening of Market Street.

Angela Jones, Director of Thriving Places at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: "Our efforts continue to support the community of Kirkby Lonsdale recover from the devastating events in early December. We know the challenges the continued road closure poses and are prioritising efforts to reopen the road as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to keep residents and businesses informed of progress on this issue and all the other work we are undertaking with the Kirkby Lonsdale Community Recovery Partnership and other partners.”

Council officers are currently working with the Community Recovery Partnership to develop a town recovery strategy, which will focus on economic, community and humanitarian/welfare matters.

The strategies are being informed by information gathered at the regular public meetings and the meeting for businesses arranged by Lizzi Collinge MP in Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club on January 17.