Explore everything from healthy eating to active travel when Bay Health Festivals returns to Lancaster in July.

Organised by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, the event showcases groups and organisations that help to support health and wellbeing around the region.

UHMBT Lead Chaplain Ian Dewar, the organiser of the festival, said: “The aim of Bay Health Festivals is to inspire small changes that can help people to improve their mental and physical health.

“Since we launched in 2016 we have welcomed thousands of people to our events around the Morecambe Bay area, inspiring small changes that make a big difference to life, health and happiness.

Samba Espirito drumming band at a previous Bay Health Festival in Lancaster.

“We’re not here to tell people what to do, or what not to do. We’re just here to share ideas that can help people to maintain and improve their health. It could be as simple as cooking one healthy recipe a week, walking or riding a bike for short journeys, or even just getting out to socialise and make new friends.

“We hope all our visitors will get inspiration for at least one small change they could make that would make a big difference to their health and happiness.”

The main hub of Bay Health Festivals activity is Dalton Square in Lancaster, with events, stalls and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

On Saturday July 13 the festival focuses on health and wellbeing, with a day packed with inspiration for ways to live your best life.

From free health checks and interactive activities to opportunities to connect with leading health and wellbeing organisations, there's something for everyone.

Other attractions include live entertainment, food and drink, and much more.

On Sunday July 14, the festival hosts A Celebration of Cycling, aiming to inspire people to get on a bike for fitness, leisure and transport.

Visitors will be able to test ride an e-bike, get tips and advice on starting cycling, get a free bike check from a qualified mechanic, and discover the benefits of bikes for health and the environment.

Alongside the main festival in Dalton Square, Lancaster Methodist Church’s Cornerstone Community Centre will be open throughout the weekend.

The Gregson Community and Arts Centre hosts a special showcase day on Sunday, offering the chance to discover its huge selection of community groups and activities.

Cycling fans will have the opportunity to watch the day’s exciting mountain stage of the Tour de France at the Gregson’s cinema.

Bay Health Festivals will share Dalton Square with Lancaster BID’s Dinofest event, during the July 13-14 weekend.

The Rev Dewar said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Dinofest again this year – there was a fantastic atmosphere in Dalton Square last year, and bringing these educational events together means we can offer a fantastic day for all ages.”

Bay Health Festivals is also planning a family fun day event at Kendal Leisure Centre in October.